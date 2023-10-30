TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.46

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 15583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after purchasing an additional 981,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $7,135,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
