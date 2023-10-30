EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

CRWD opened at $172.82 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

