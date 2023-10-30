Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $276.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

