REDW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,220 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,431,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,110 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.5 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,064. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

