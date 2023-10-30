Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $90.82. 277,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock worth $198,022,087 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

