REDW Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. 1,463,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,205. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

