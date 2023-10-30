REDW Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2427 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.