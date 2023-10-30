REDW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,499 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $86.29. 4,702,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,045,583. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $447.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.