REDW Wealth LLC Sells 85,635 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,635 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,262 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

