JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Lowered by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 7.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.29% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $23,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

