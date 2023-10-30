REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 135,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,162. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

