REDW Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 135,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,162. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.