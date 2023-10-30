WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $781,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

J stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. The company had a trading volume of 66,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.