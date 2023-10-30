Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 270,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

