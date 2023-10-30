WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.03. The stock had a trading volume of 397,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.