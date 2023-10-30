Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $511.45. The stock had a trading volume of 387,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

