WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.61. 1,056,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

