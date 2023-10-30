Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 953,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.