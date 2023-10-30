WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.52. 1,483,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,085. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

