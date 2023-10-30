Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,730,660. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $781.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average is $282.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

