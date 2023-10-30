Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,085 ($13.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inchcape

Inchcape Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

LON INCH traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 665.50 ($8.15). 77,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 734.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 762.60. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 636 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.31).

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £28,760 ($35,232.15). In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 719 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £28,760 ($35,232.15). Also, insider Adrian Lewis acquired 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 788 ($9.65) per share, with a total value of £55,498.84 ($67,988.29). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,043 shares of company stock worth $12,763,884. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.