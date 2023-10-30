AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

