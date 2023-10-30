AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $29.38. 1,746,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,167,519. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

