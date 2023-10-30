CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. CommScope has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,400 shares of company stock worth $204,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

