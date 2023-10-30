Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $27.27 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matthew 25 Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 10.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.40. 554,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,125. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $151.34 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

