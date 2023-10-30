Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.37. 14,214,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,207,297. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

