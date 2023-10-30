Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

