Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $224.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average of $242.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

