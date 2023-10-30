Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 79,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $134.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

