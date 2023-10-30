Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $134.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

