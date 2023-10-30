Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

