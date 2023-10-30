Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New $153,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

