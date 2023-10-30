Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $602,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.04 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.33.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,877. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.