Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $347.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.47. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

