Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,914 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 1.47% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $32,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 103,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,554 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.