ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.16.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $7.70 on Monday, hitting $561.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,547. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

