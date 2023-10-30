Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $33,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.0 %

CP stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 611,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

