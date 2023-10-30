TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.05. 1,167,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

