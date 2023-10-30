TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after purchasing an additional 132,345 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.67. 390,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.98. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.11 and a 1 year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

