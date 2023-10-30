Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Gap Down to $27.08

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.08, but opened at $26.44. Enterprise Products Partners shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 518,430 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.