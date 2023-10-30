Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

KMI opened at $16.37 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

