Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,844. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

