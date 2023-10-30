Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $441.08 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003053 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $441.08 million and $17.13 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005126 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.