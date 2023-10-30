Orchid (OXT) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $69.53 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.28 or 1.00020202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07236714 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $4,436,472.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.