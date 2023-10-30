Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.87 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $56.87 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.9814224 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $9,917,071.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

