Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $115.57 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00011861 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $115.57 million and $10.78 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.28 or 1.00020202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00011075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.11257111 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $13,803,939.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

