First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) vs. Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Head to Head Review

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $183.67 million 0.31 $9.28 million $1.43 11.01 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.37 $6.91 million $0.27 62.44

Ark Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group. Ark Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.3% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 2.78% 8.48% 2.62% First Watch Restaurant Group 2.11% 3.18% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ark Restaurants and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

