TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.19. 337,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,186. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.