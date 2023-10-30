iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Position Increased by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,067,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951,100 shares during the quarter. iQIYI accounts for about 4.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 0.32% of iQIYI worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 2,923,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,385,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.