JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.93. 609,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1849 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

