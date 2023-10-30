TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJH traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.88. 488,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

